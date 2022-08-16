The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.18.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $135.89 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.98%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

