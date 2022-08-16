The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.79 million.

NASDAQ:PNTG traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 2,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,918. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $489.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $45,651.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

