The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Position Raised by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after acquiring an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,527,000 after acquiring an additional 119,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,409,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,159,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

NYSE SMG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.67. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $72.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -54.66%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

