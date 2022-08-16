The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,741 shares during the period. Southern comprises 2.3% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. 58,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,557. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.