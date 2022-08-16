The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CFO Sells $725,725.00 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $725,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Benmoussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Kevin Benmoussa sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $435,900.00.

Vita Coco Trading Up 2.4 %

COCO stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,197. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $875.44 million and a PE ratio of 65.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). Vita Coco had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the first quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COCO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

