Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Trading Down 3.2%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 72,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 64,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $199.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 474.37% and a negative net margin of 68.75%. The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 112,869 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,692,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 79,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theratechnologies

(Get Rating)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.