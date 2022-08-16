TheStreet Downgrades Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) to D+

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
AMRX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSE AMRX opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
