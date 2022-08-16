Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 507,616 shares.The stock last traded at $116.60 and had previously closed at $116.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.77. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 119.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after buying an additional 706,875 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

