Thore Cash One Day Volume Reaches $101,173.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 52.4% lower against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $4,186.87 and $101,173.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00254094 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000702 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

