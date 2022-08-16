Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $20.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cowen from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s current price.

TWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at $34,576,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 10.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 663,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,882 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter valued at $5,918,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.