ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TDUP. Raymond James initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered ThredUp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $301.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $23.83.

Insider Activity

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. ThredUp’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $39,606.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,536 shares in the company, valued at $276,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $39,606.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,200.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Homer sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $33,618.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,819.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,323 shares of company stock worth $250,852. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 33,014 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

