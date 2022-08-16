Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Tidewater Trading Down 2.8 %

TDW stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 560,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,646,487.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $646,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 560,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,646,487.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

Tidewater Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 105,125 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 40.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 31,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the second quarter worth $368,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

