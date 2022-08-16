Toncoin Price Tops $1.22 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $2.15 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00005142 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002348 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036664 BTC.
About Toncoin
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Buying and Selling Toncoin
