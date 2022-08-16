TOWER Market Capitalization Achieves $2.24 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $911,623.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TOWER has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

About TOWER

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,989,151 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

TOWER Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

