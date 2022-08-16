Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,794 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.28% of Tractor Supply worth $73,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $198.21 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

