Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Short Interest Up 5.2% in July

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.39.

NYSE COOK opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Traeger has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $28.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $200.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Traeger in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 69,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Traeger by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Traeger by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

