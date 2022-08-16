TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $740.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cfra boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.86.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.1 %
TransDigm Group stock opened at $677.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.28. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06.
Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group
In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $35,913,435 over the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.