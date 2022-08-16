TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $740.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cfra boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.86.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.1 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $677.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.28. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $35,913,435 over the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.