TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

TransGlobe Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:TGA opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransGlobe Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

