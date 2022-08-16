Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $10.41

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $8.54. Tremor International shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 10,226 shares changing hands.
TRMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
Tremor International Trading Down 20.5 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.81.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
