Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $10.41

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $8.54. Tremor International shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 10,226 shares changing hands.

TRMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Tremor International had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

