Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Sells $2,899,800.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 214,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $2,899,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 738,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Tricida Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TCDA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 431,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,278. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricida (TCDA)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.