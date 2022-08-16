Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Sells $2,899,800.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 214,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $2,899,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 738,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:TCDA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 431,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,278. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth about $22,324,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,115,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,054,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth $11,922,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 773,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

