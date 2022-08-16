Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) PT Raised to $16.50

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.05.

Shares of TCN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $8,897,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $92,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

