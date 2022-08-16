Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) Announces Dividend of €0.01

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Tritax EuroBox Stock Down 0.4 %
EBOX stock opened at GBX 95.49 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £403.67 million and a PE ratio of 379.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a current ratio of 12.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.72. Tritax EuroBox has a one year low of GBX 83.90 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 123.80 ($1.50).
Insider Transactions at Tritax EuroBox
In other Tritax EuroBox news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 2,646 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £2,354.94 ($2,845.51). Also, insider Robert Orr bought 113,131 shares of Tritax EuroBox stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £98,423.97 ($118,926.98).
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Tritax EuroBox
Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.
Featured Stories
