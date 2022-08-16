TrustSwap (SWAP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000994 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $23.40 million and $1.11 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,111.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00127763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00066088 BTC.

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

