TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. TTEC has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TTEC by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TTEC by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.