Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of TOUR opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tuniu Co. ( NASDAQ:TOUR Get Rating ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Tuniu worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

