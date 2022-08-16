Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,427 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30.
Twilio Trading Down 0.8 %
TWLO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,971,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,825. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Twilio to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.
Institutional Trading of Twilio
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
