Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises 1.3% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Twilio by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 86.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,106.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,106.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,255 shares of company stock worth $740,895 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.12. The stock had a trading volume of 80,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $373.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

