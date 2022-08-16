Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 4.7%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.37 and last traded at $51.37. 2,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,076,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. Barclays lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $238,452.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,803.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $238,452.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,803.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,581 shares of company stock valued at $654,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,258,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after purchasing an additional 120,489 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,261,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 231,241 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading

