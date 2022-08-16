Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lane Generational LLC

Lane Generational LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Twitter makes up approximately 4.7% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Stock Performance

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,266 shares of company stock valued at $20,448,640 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

