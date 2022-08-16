Typhoon Network Reaches Market Cap of $161,611.76 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $161,611.76 and approximately $450.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036494 BTC.
About Typhoon Network
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.
