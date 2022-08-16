Unification (FUND) Price Tops $0.0547 on Exchanges

Unification (FUND) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Unification coin can currently be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. Unification has a market cap of $1.88 million and $20,261.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unification

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unification is unification.com.

Unification Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

