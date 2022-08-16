United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.80. 5,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,041. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

