Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 129,352 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 129,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $223,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,196,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 144,042 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $243,430.98.

Usio Trading Down 3.6 %

Usio stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 137,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,731. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Usio by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 267,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Usio by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 120,821 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in Usio by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Usio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Usio by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 212,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 44,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

About Usio

(Get Rating)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.