Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after buying an additional 175,195 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,629,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Deere & Company by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $366.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.08. The company has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

