Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,319,000 after buying an additional 447,398 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 954,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,293,000 after buying an additional 328,983 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after purchasing an additional 301,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average of $98.96. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.