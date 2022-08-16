Van ECK Associates Corp Has $103.52 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,146,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,422 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $103,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after purchasing an additional 683,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,430,000 after purchasing an additional 271,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,315,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.5 %

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

ADM opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.24.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

