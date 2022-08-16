Van ECK Associates Corp Has $155.51 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,579 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $155,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 168.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

NYSE ZTS opened at $174.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.17 and its 200-day moving average is $180.17. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.