Van ECK Associates Corp Has $63.24 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 705,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,451 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.11% of NetEase worth $63,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,933.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.77. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

