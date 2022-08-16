Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,544,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,711 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of SilverCrest Metals worth $67,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SILV. Raymond James increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 2.3 %

SilverCrest Metals Profile

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.79 and a quick ratio of 15.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

