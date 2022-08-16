Van Strum & Towne Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

