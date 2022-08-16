Van Strum & Towne Inc. Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 1.5% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 789,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,224,107. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $113.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.