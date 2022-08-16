Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

