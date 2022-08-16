Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Reduced by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,965 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.5% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,118 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after acquiring an additional 759,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,768,000 after acquiring an additional 826,241 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,841,000 after acquiring an additional 763,888 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $64.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.