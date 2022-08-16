Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Reduced by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,965 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.5% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,118 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after acquiring an additional 759,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,768,000 after acquiring an additional 826,241 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,841,000 after acquiring an additional 763,888 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $64.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.