Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 141.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,516 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 9.3% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $26,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,132,000 after acquiring an additional 93,126 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,601,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.51. 44,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,465. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average of $108.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

