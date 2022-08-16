Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 141.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,516 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 9.3% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $26,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,132,000 after acquiring an additional 93,126 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,601,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.51. 44,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,465. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average of $108.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.