Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Decreased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.08 and its 200 day moving average is $219.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

