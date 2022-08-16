Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,880,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,671. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.63.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

