Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 17.3% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $115,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $215.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

