Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 6.9% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.51. The stock had a trading volume of 49,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,908. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

