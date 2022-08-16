Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

