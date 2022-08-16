VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $2,541,908.28 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $204.00. The stock had a trading volume of 372,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

